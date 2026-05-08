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Palm Springs create ‘Whistleblower Hotline’ for suspicious, unethical conduct

City of Palm Springs
By
New
Published 1:20 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs recently launched a whistleblower hotline, which was in effect today, to have residents report suspicious, unethical or unlawful conduct involving city officials or operations.

While the hotline is available to report fraud, waste, unethical or unlawful conduct, the hotline cannot be used for code enforcement complaints, general government information or advice, routine customer service requests or service complaints, and will not be a substitute for employment-related grievances or complaints by city employees, city officials said.   

Residents may choose to remain anonymously and the city will not retaliate.   

It was recommended to have the following information before starting the process of filing a report, which includes names of any individuals involved, information behind the incident, time or dates and contact information, the department impacted, and any documentation or other evidence tied to the incident.   

It was not immediately clear what prompted the need for the hotline.   

To submit a complaint, send a complaint form to whistle- blower@palmspringsca.gov, or through mail at Public Integrity Whistleblower Hotline, at 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262, or call the 24/7 hotline at 760-322-8341.

A printable complaint form can be found at palmspringsca.gov.

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