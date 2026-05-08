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UPDATE: Cathedral City woman aboard Gaza aid boat captured again by Israeli Naval Forces

Geraldine Ramirez
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Geraldine Ramirez
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New
Published 10:36 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Geraldine Ramirez, a Cathedral City woman News Channel 3 first followed in October, is said to have been captured once again by Israeli Naval Forces, while trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

News Channel 3 first spoke with Ramirez's family last year, when she was captured on the boat.

Since then, Ramirez has continued her activism, despite warnings from U.S. officials and the boats' continued interception.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Ramirez's family this evening as they continue to share her story.

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Athena Jreij

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