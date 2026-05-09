Coachella Valley families celebrate mothers ahead of Mother’s Day

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Families across the Coachella Valley gathered in Rancho Mirage ahead of Mother’s Day to celebrate the women and caregivers who help shape their lives.

The event brought together mothers, daughters, friends, and families for a floral arranging workshop focused on appreciation, reflection, and spending time together.

For Avi Rodriguez, motherhood has been about balancing family, work, and community service. Rodriguez is the president of the Rotary Club of Indio, vice president of the Women’s Club of Indio, and works full-time supporting students at the CSUSB Palm Desert campus while raising her 17-year-old daughter.

Rodriguez said motherhood taught her the importance of patience and listening.

“Being a mom takes a village,” Rodriguez said. “It takes a whole village to raise a kid.”

She also encouraged younger mothers to give themselves grace and remember to care for themselves while supporting their children.

“It’s really hard to pour into something else if you’re not pouring into yourself,” Rodriguez said.

The floral workshop was led by Studio Kate Floral in Palm Springs. Organizer Kate Minelian said Mother’s Day is about recognizing anyone who nurtures and supports others.

“Mothering is a verb,” Minelian said. “It means to care for and nurture.”

Palm Desert resident Kathy Daw attended the event with a friend and said motherhood has been one of the most meaningful experiences of her life.

“Being a mom is the hardest and most rewarding job anyone will ever have,” Daw said.

Participants said the event gave families a chance to slow down, connect, and reflect on the importance of mothers and caregivers throughout the community.

Many also said while flowers are part of the tradition, the true meaning of Mother’s Day is showing appreciation for the love and sacrifices mothers make every day.