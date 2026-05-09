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One person shot on I-10 west in Banning, suspect at large

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 4:55 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are searching for the person they believe shot a woman on the I-10 westbound, east of Highland Springs Avenue early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol says at 1:46 a.m., a white Chevrolet Suburban was driving on the interstate in the second lane, when a black sedan pulled up next to the car.

Officials say a man then leaned out of the car's back passenger window, and shot a woman in the Suburban's backseat.

That woman was struck in her left arm and is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

CHP shut down the I-10 westbound shortly before 6 a.m. to conduct the investigation, with all lanes reopened by 9 a.m.

The suspect remains at large tonight. Detectives from the California Highway Patrol Border Division Investigative Services Unit also responded and are leading the investigation. Anyone with information about this case should contact the CHP Border Division, Major Crimes Unit, at (858) 944-6300.

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