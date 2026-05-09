Skip to Content
News

Series of earthquakes strike Imperial County, Brawley area

By
New
Published 9:53 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - A series of earthquakes, some as high as 4.5 magnitude, hit Imperial County near Brawley Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports at least a dozen earthquakes in the area above 2.5 magnitude, beginning shortly after 4 p.m. with a 3.5 magnitude quake striking nearly two miles west-south-west of Brawley.

A series of aftershocks struck the area after, ranging from 2.6 magnitude, to as high as 3.4

An eighth quake at 3.4 magnitude hit the area at 7:22 p.m., about 1.8 miles west-south-west of Brawley.

Aftershocks continued to rattle the area, until a 4.5 magnitude quake struck at 8:39 p.m. A 3.6 magnitude quake struck a nearby area at 8:45 p.m.

USGS shows at least 6 shocks above 3.5 magnitude in the area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.