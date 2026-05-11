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Carjacking suspect crashes near COD causing major congestion for morning commute

Christopher Flicker
By
New
Published 10:57 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – An early morning accident caused major delays near the College of the Desert Campus Monday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were investigating a call of a carjacking near Highway 74 and Busera Way in Palm Desert around 8:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim’s vehicle was taken, and while searching the area, deputies were alerted to a traffic collision that occurred in the area of College of the Desert and Parkview Drive.  

When on scene they found the carjacking vehicle was involved and caused a collision at the intersection. The other driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the alleged stolen car was also injured and arrested on scene, before being taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Deputies say the carjacking victim was not injured.

The roadway was shut down for several hours. The City of Palm Desert issued a travel advisory stating that all Northbound lanes of Monterey Ave are temporarily closed at Fred Waring Dr. as emergency personnel respond to an accident at Monterey Avenue and Park View Drive. Avoid the area.

The roadway was opened just before 11a.m.

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