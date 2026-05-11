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Heat brings rise in pest activity in Coachella Valley

Dengue fever vector, mosquito biting hand.
KESQ
Dengue fever vector, mosquito biting hand.
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Published 5:53 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)- As temperatures climb across the Coachella Valley, pest control experts say homeowners may see more ants, scorpions, rodents and other pests searching for water, food and shelter indoors.

Experts recommend taking preventative steps now, including sealing cracks around doors and windows, removing standing water, storing food properly and keeping outdoor areas clean.

They also warn that small pest problems can quickly grow into larger infestations if left untreated, potentially causing property damage and health concerns.

For families with pets, experts suggest using caution with pest control products and asking about pet-safe treatment options when needed.

Homeowners are encouraged to watch for warning signs such as droppings, unusual odors or increased pest sightings as summer temperatures continue to rise across the desert.

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Dakota Makinen

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