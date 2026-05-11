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Maestra de San Luis Middle School es nombrada Maestra Nacional del Año

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La maestra Arilene Gaxiola, de San Luis Middle School, fue reconocida como la Maestra Nacional del Año 2026 por la organización Teachers of Tomorrow, luego de haber obtenido previamente el título de Maestra del Año 2026 en Arizona.

El reconocimiento fue entregado durante una asamblea escolar en la que participó Rebecca Hall, representante de Teachers of Tomorrow, quien encabezó la ceremonia y anunció oficialmente el galardón nacional.

El momento representó un importante logro para Gaxiola, así como para San Luis Middle School y el Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32.

Gaxiola fue seleccionada entre nueve nominados de diferentes niveles educativos provenientes de distintas partes del país.

La organización destacó su dedicación hacia los estudiantes y su compromiso por crear experiencias de aprendizaje significativas dentro del aula.

Su trabajo se caracteriza por fomentar un entorno donde los estudiantes se sienten seguros, respetados y apoyados, además de impulsar la confianza de los alumnos y conectar el aprendizaje con experiencias de la vida real.

Como ganadora nacional, la docente recibirá un premio de 5 mil dólares y una suscripción de un año a SimpleK12, plataforma enfocada en desarrollo profesional para educadores.

Autoridades del distrito señalaron que este reconocimiento refleja el trabajo que se realiza en las escuelas de GESD y confirma que los esfuerzos educativos del distrito están siendo valorados más allá del ámbito local.

Asimismo, reiteraron su compromiso de continuar impulsando el desarrollo profesional docente y creando oportunidades que fortalezcan la educación y el éxito estudiantil.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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