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Desert heat can take a toll on vehicles, experts warn

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/14/2024
Wake Technical Community College
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/14/2024
By
New
Published 5:51 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- With triple-digit temperatures arriving across the Coachella Valley, automotive experts warn the desert heat can quickly lead to overheating, tire blowouts, battery failure and other vehicle problems if cars are not properly maintained.

Experts from College of the Desert recommend drivers regularly check coolant levels, tire pressure, batteries and essential fluids before summer road trips or daily commutes.

They also suggest keeping emergency supplies in your vehicle, including water, jumper cables, a flashlight and a phone charger, in case of a breakdown in extreme heat.

College of the Desert also offers automotive courses for students interested in learning more about vehicle maintenance and repair.

As temperatures continue climbing across the desert, experts say preventative maintenance can help drivers stay safe and avoid costly repairs this summer.

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