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Dogs seized from Cabazon rescue operation up for adoption at Blythe shelter

RCDAS
By
New
Published 3:21 PM

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 80 dogs who were seized during a rescue operation in Cabazon were up for adoption today at the Blythe Animal Shelter.   

A total of 82 dogs were removed from a residential property in Cabazon last month following an investigation by Riverside County Animal Control. According to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, the dogs were apparently kept in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, prompting the operation.

Following the seizure, all of the dogs, who range in size, breed and age, were evaluated by a veterinary team and were put on a mandatory hold at a shelter.   

The dogs can be adopted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 245 South Carlton Ave. All adoption fees are waived, including spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and an engraved ID tag.   

Officials said that those unable to adopt can help clear up kennel space at the county's overcrowded shelters by fostering a dog from any county shelter location.

More information on adoption or fostering can be found at rcdas.org.

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