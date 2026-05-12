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DSUSD works to keep students safe after man drives onto elementary campus with gun

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:47 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 27-year-old man was arrested at Andrew Jackson Elementary School last Thursday after police allegedly found a firearm and multiple narcotics in his vehicle. Authorities said because the suspect was "considered armed and dangerous, detectives immediately detained him without incident to protect the safety of students, staff, and the surrounding  community."

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonprofit focused on gun safety, there have been 45 incidents of gunfire on school grounds nationally this year.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Desert Sands Unified School District on how they ensure student and staff safety.

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Daniella Lake

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