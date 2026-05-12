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Man, 65, arrested for alleged possession of gun, narcotics

PSPD
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Published 1:07 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 65-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of an illegal firearm and narcotics, Palm Springs police said today.   

Officers conducted a "proactive" traffic stop of the suspect, a Desert Hot Springs resident, at 11:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

During a search of the suspect's vehicle, they allegedly found roughly "17.75 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an improvised 12-gauge firearm commonly referred to as a zip gun,'' police said.   

The suspect was booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of possession of a zip gun, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.   

Bail information was not immediately available.

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