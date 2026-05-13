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Cierre de planta de La-Z-Boy en San Luis Río Colorado dejará cientos de desempleados

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – La-Z-Boy anunció el cierre de sus operaciones en San Luis Río Colorado a partir del próximo 1 de julio, una decisión que impactará a alrededor de 400 trabajadores de manera directa, aunque versiones preliminares señalan que el número total de afectados podría alcanzar hasta 600 empleados.

La empresa informó que su salida de la ciudad obedece a la desaceleración económica que enfrenta actualmente Estados Unidos, principal mercado al que estaba destinada la área de producción de la planta instalada en esta frontera sonorense.

La compañía aseguró que el proceso de cierre se realizará conforme a la ley y que todos los trabajadores recibirán la liquidación correspondiente, con el objetivo de evitar conflictos laborales o malos entendidos durante el proceso.

La salida de La-Z-Boy representa un golpe importante para la economía local, especialmente porque la empresa había mostrado anteriormente confianza en la mano de obra de San Luis Río Colorado.

La compañía llegó a la ciudad hace aproximadamente cinco años y, en octubre de 2022, anunció incluso planes de expansión con una segunda planta que prometía generar hasta mil empleos.

La empresa se especializa en el ensamblaje de muebles residenciales y operaba como una pieza clave para abastecer la demanda del mercado del oeste de Estados Unidos.

Este cierre ocurre además en un contexto complicado para el sector maquilador de la región. Hace menos de un mes, la empresa TAA de México también anunció el cese de operaciones, dejando sin empleo a alrededor de 300 personas.

Con ambos cierres, la incertidumbre laboral crece entre cientos de familias de San Luis Río Colorado, mientras el sector industrial enfrenta uno de sus momentos más difíciles en los últimos años.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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