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Coachella to break ground on affordable senior housing community

City of Coachella
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Published 2:25 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella officials will unveil a $38 million, 53-unit affordable senior housing facility Thursday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 1177 Sixth St.   

Casa Sienna will feature a four-story building with roughly 4,700-square feet of ground floor space and on-site amenities exclusively for residents 62 years and older. The project aims to support residents who earn between 30% and 60% of area median income.

"Projects like Casa Sienna help ensure that our seniors can continue to live safely, independently and with dignity in the community they helped build,'' Mayor Frank Figueroa said in a statement.

The housing project, an initiative of Coachella Prospera, was funded by a Transformative Climate Communities grant program, Deferred Impact Fee loan and Community Facilities District loan provided by the city among other institutions and partners.

The development will include modern features and amenities, such as air conditioning, kitchen appliances, storage space, climate-controlled corridors, a 1,290-square-foot community space with a kitchen, a computer room and property management offices. Additionally, it is located in proximity to public transit, medical facilities, parks, a library, a community center and retail services.

Officials said construction was expected to be completed in October 2027.

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