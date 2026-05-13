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New sports park in Indio set to officially open this weekend after years of demand from residents

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:32 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Indio residents will soon have a new sports complex to enjoy!

The Indio Sports Park, which occupies 38 acres, is located in North Indio at 82600 Market Street near Avenue 44 and Jackson. 

It includes 11 soccer fields sized for various age groups, one professional soccer field that can also be used for football, 2 baseball fields, a perimeter walking path, shade structures with BBQ and picnic tables, drinking fountains, restrooms and a concession stand. 

The city will be hosting an official grand opening ceremony this upcoming Saturday, May 16th at 10:00 a.m.

According to longtime youth sports leaders in Indio, there's been demand for a sports complex like this for decades. Tonight, we're speaking with those residents more on what this park means for youth sports in the city. We're also hearing from the city on the feedback they've received and what its next steps are for creating more spaces like this for its residents.

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Gavin Nguyen

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