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Shorebird on El Paseo closing down after two years

KESQ
By
today at 1:54 PM
Published 11:41 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Shorebird, a seafood and steak restaurant on El Paseo, is closing after opening in Feburary 2024. However, officials say businesses on El Paseo are doing extremely well, with there being an all time low in vacancies on the street.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what prompted the closing of Shorebird.

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Daniella Lake

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