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Summer camps and programs filling up across the valley as families search for childcare options

PHOTO: Mom walking daughter to school, Photo Date: August 15, 2018
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PHOTO: Mom walking daughter to school, Photo Date: August 15, 2018
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Updated
today at 10:30 AM
Published 10:29 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As the school year comes to an end across the Coachella Valley, many parents are now searching for summer programs and camps to keep their children active, learning, and supervised during the break.

But for some families, finding an available and affordable program has become a challenge.

Local summer camps and youth programs are already seeing spots fill up quickly as demand increases heading into the summer months. Programs ranging from sports camps and educational classes to arts and recreation activities are attracting families looking for childcare and enrichment opportunities while parents continue working through the summer.

Some parents say the rising cost of camps and limited availability are making it difficult to secure a spot for their children. Depending on the program, weekly costs can range from a few hundred dollars to even more for specialty camps.

Camp organizers say many programs begin filling up weeks or even months before summer officially starts. They encourage families to register early as staffing, space, and resources can limit how many children they are able to accept.

Despite the challenges, many parents say summer programs provide important opportunities for kids to stay social, active, and engaged outside the classroom.

Local organizations throughout the valley, including community centers, schools, and nonprofits, continue offering a variety of summer activities for children of all ages.

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Timothy Foster

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