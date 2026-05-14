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Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast returns to Palm Springs

KESQ
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Published 6:19 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The 14th annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast returns to Palm Springs Thursday morning, bringing together community leaders, business leaders, and advocates in celebration of equality, justice, and the legacy of civil rights icon Harvey Milk.

Organizers with Greater Palm Springs Pride say around 1,200 people are expected to attend this year’s breakfast, now in its 14th year. The event honors Milk’s work fighting discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and raises money to support LGBTQ youth programs across the Coachella Valley.

Over the past 14 years, the breakfast has inspired more than 10,000 adults and thousands of young people through conversations centered on visibility, representation, and inclusion. Previous featured speakers have included civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, LGBTQ+ activist Cleve Jones, and former Annise Parker.

Organizers say the event continues to serve as an important space for conversations surrounding equality, representation, and community leadership while honoring Harvey Milk’s enduring legacy.

Funds raised through the breakfast will continue supporting programs aimed at uplifting LGBTQ youth throughout the region.

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Dakota Makinen

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