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“Ley Vicente” propone cambios para otorgar custodias temporales en BC

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

Mexicali, BC (t3).- En medio de la consternación por la muerte del menor Vicente, su padre, Juan Carlos Meza, impulsa una propuesta ciudadana para modificar el proceso de asignación de custodias provisionales.

Esta iniciativa “ciudadana” plantea que antes de entregar la custodia temporal de un menor a cualquiera de los padres, se realicen evaluaciones psicológicas y exámenes toxicológicos, además de revisar el entorno familiar, sin favorecer a ningún género en la decisión, es decir que no se privilegie a la madre.

De acuerdo con Juan Carlos Meza, en el caso de su hijo si un juez hubiera ordenado estos estudios y se hubieran escuchado sus inquietudes se pudo haber evitado su historia, por lo que considera necesario que la autoridad evalúe con mayor profundidad a quien solicite la custodia.

Telemundo, acudió con el abogado Marco Antonio Vargas, quien explicó que actualmente los jueces familiares ya cuentan con criterios emitidos por la Suprema Corte para analizar factores psicológicos y el entorno de los padres al tomar decisiones, tanto provisionales como definitivas. Sin embargo, precisó que la propuesta busca que estas revisiones queden establecidas directamente como una ley, declaró que para concretarse, la iniciativa deberá ser estructurada y presentada ante el Congreso del Estado de Baja California, donde se analizará su viabilidad, ya que implicaría revisar la capacidad de los juzgados familiares para realizar peritajes y estudios especializados, lo cual también pudiera impactar en costos y en el personal.

Aún se desconoce cómo y cuándo será presentada, pero diversos organismos han respaldado esta intención.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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