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Local senior centers see fewer attendees amid ICE concerns

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Published 10:35 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Cathedral City Senior Center says attendance has declined in recent days as concerns grow over recent immigration enforcement.

Senior center leaders say some older adults are afraid to leave their homes, even for meals, activities, or access to air conditioning during dangerously high temperatures.

According to the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ), there has been increased ICE enforcement activity across Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley since Tuesday. Community members observed numerous operations involving traffic stops, raids conducted without warrants, and arrests focused on local residents. Organizers documented more than 15 reported ICE sightings in the area and confirmed at least five arrests.

Staff members are working to reassure visitors that centers remains focused on providing a safe, welcoming and supportive environment for everyone in need.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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