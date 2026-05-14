New attractions aim to boost year-round tourism across the valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – As summer approaches in the Coachella Valley, local leaders and businesses are working to keep tourism strong during the hotter months by investing in new attractions, entertainment venues, and family-friendly activities.

While the desert has long been known for its busy winter tourism season and major festivals, officials say the valley is continuing to evolve into a year-round destination.

New projects like Dsrt Surf in Palm Desert are among the latest attractions hoping to bring more visitors to the area throughout the year. The new surf park is expected to feature surfing, resort-style pools, pickleball, food, and family activities designed for both locals and tourists.

According to Visit Greater Palm Springs, the region welcomed 14.5 million visitors in 2024, generating $7.4 billion in visitor spending and supporting more than 51,000 jobs across the valley. The report also found tourism supports about one in four jobs throughout Greater Palm Springs.

New numbers from the City of Palm Springs also show transient occupancy tax revenue in March reached more than $7.7 million, up more than 5% compared to the same time last year.

Business leaders say they are seeing more visitors choosing to stay in the valley throughout the summer months as more entertainment options, events, and indoor attractions continue opening across the desert.

The Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce says businesses are also finding new ways to attract customers during the slower summer season through restaurant promotions, special events, and family activities aimed at both locals and tourists.

Still, some local businesses say the summer heat continues to create major challenges.

Zen American Bistro in Palm Springs says it will temporarily close during part of the summer for the third year in a row because of slower business, rising costs, extreme heat, and labor expenses.

Restaurant owners say many businesses continue relying heavily on the busy winter and spring tourism season to make up for slower summer months.

Residents say new entertainment options could help keep more people in the valley during the summer instead of traveling to coastal areas for activities and cooler weather.

Local leaders say more restaurants, entertainment projects, and businesses are expected to open across the Coachella Valley over the next year as cities continue working to expand tourism beyond the traditional peak season.