Supervisor Perez addresses campaign donation made by Coachella data center developer

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Since the withdrawal of a letter from Supervisor V. Manuel Perez in support of a proposed data center, residents say they have more questions on the official's involvement.

The fourth district supervisor rescinded the letter on Wednesday, after questions from News Channel 3.

His office said in a statement, "This project needs a lot of work, such as an EIR and a thorough CEQA process and the necessary community input. Not to mention concerns about water and electricity. As a result, Supervisor Perez rescinded the letter through the developer and the city manager who both took action to withdraw the letter."

Now, Coachella residents say they have lingering questions around campaign donations made to Perez by Stronghold Power's president and wife to the CEO, Beverly Bailey.

In a public disclosure document, Bailey is recorded to have given $5,000 to Perez's campaign for supervisor on June 13, 2025.

His office responded to questions around the money's influence by saying, "Contributions don’t impact policy. The contribution in question had no impact on Supervisor Perez’s assessment of the data center project.”

A CVAG meeting from March 16 is also shedding light on the Supervisor's position.

Perez commented during the meeting on an agenda item discussing data centers, asking about the environmental impacts.

"Is there a is there an issue with water? I'm just trying to figure out ... Like our area, for example, we're a desert area and this winter wasn't really a winter. I'm just wondering, is it feasible for a data center to actually be built in this area because it's so hot. In this desert area, where would the water come from?" he said.

News Channel 3 also asked for clarification on the Supervisor's comments, given his previous support of the center just days before in the letter.

His office responded and said they had nothing to add.

Former Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, and Chief of Staff to Perez, also received a donation from Stronghold Power Systems. Back in 2022, a recorded contribution of $4,900 was filed.

Perez's office said Hernandez was already on leave at the time the letter was sent in support.

News Channel 3 also looked into opponent Steve Sanchez's campaign finance disclosures, and did not find any contributions from Stronghold.

Stick with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.