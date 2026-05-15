Coachella soccer leagues face possible changes as families push to keep costs low

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – Families and soccer league leaders in Coachella are raising concerns over potential changes that could impact the cost and structure of youth soccer programs at city parks.

At a recent Coachella City Council meeting, residents packed the chambers to voice frustration and fear that rising fees could make it harder for local children to participate in the sport.

“Children are also here present because everyone deserves the opportunity. Teenagers, adults, and all the children no one should be rejected,” one community member said during public comment.

The discussion centers around two long-running leagues in the city, the Coachella Valley Soccer League and the Coachella Youth Sports Association. City staff say those leagues currently serve hundreds of players and have helped local teams compete at the state, regional, and national levels.

A player in the league said affordability is the main concern for many families in the community.

“Uh, work in the fields, working at the restaurants and all that, it's not affordable for people to pay more. Like $500 for the kids to play, it's not fair for them,” said Yoatzin Aguilar, a soccer player and community member.

During the meeting, Coachella Youth Sports Association President Alma Aceves also spoke about the importance of keeping access to low-cost soccer programs in the city.

“There won't be a sport when they can only pay the basic. And even paying the basic, they can come around and have a grant from their high school or their college, but the beginnings of soccer, they started here in these leagues,” Aceves said.

City leaders also highlighted the broader impact the leagues have had on families and community life. Coachella Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa said seeing families together at games helped reinforce the value of the programs.

“I saw the adults and they bring out their family and you sit there and you watch your mom and the kids cheering on and that really for me opened my eyes,” Figueroa said.

He added that the experience showed how deeply soccer is tied to community life in Coachella.

While no final decision has been made, city staff say they are continuing to work on potential agreements with both leagues. Those discussions may include updates to safety rules, communication standards, and possible changes to field use fees.

Officials say the current structure remains under review, and any final agreement would still need to return to the City Council for approval next month.