Maternal mental health conference held at Desert Regional Medical Center

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- One in five mothers experience mental health issues during or after pregnancy, according to health experts, a growing concern that was front and center Friday at a regional conference focused on improving maternal care.

More than 100 nurses, doulas, and health care professionals gathered at Desert Regional Medical Center for the “Birthing, Bonding & Breastfeeding” conference. The event focused on improving care for women during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum recovery, with a strong emphasis on maternal mental health.

Experts at the conference said maternal mental health conditions are the most common complication associated with pregnancy and birth, affecting hundreds of thousands of families across the country each year.

“That is why we are pushing to really educate moms and educate providers, and hospitals on recognizing the signs of perinatal mental health conditions,” said Karyn Sprinkle, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Desert Regional Medical Center, who spoke at the event.

According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, mental health conditions account for nearly a quarter of pregnancy-related deaths nationwide.

“In the United States, we have the highest maternal mortality rate among all the developed countries and the number one factor is substance abuse overdoses and suicide,” Sprinkle said.

Health care professionals also discussed how many women experiencing anxiety, depression, or trauma symptoms during and after pregnancy never receive treatment.

During the conference, providers learned how to better identify warning signs and create safer, more supportive environments for mothers and infants.

“It is a surge in hormones, combo that with psychological changes as well,” Sprinkle explained while discussing some of the factors that can contribute to perinatal mental health conditions.

Organizers say conversations like these are critical to reducing stigma surrounding maternal mental health and encouraging more women to seek help sooner.