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Newsom touts new affordable housing in Coachella

Riverside County Department of Housing & Workforce Solutions
By
New
Published 3:09 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom today touted progress in expanding affordable housing throughout the state, including a 53-unit complex for seniors in Coachella.

"These new housing developments will create more opportunities for Californians to live near family, work and the place that shape their lives -- bringing greater stability and strengthening communities for years to come," Newsom said in a statement. "As we continue tackling the housing crisis, Californians is proving that bold investments and strong local partnerships can help build a future where more people have a fair shot not just to get by, not to thrive."  

Casa Sienna, located at 1177 Sixth St. in Coachella, is a $38 million affording housing facility for residents 62 years and older, who earn between 30% and 60% of the area median income. It was developed to support low-income seniors and help them live independently.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday. The project was developed near amenities such as public transit, social services, medical facilities, public parks, a community center, a library and retail services.  

Funding for the facility was provided in part by $7.7 million from the state's Transformative Climate Communities grant program.   

"The Casa Sienna development is a prime example of how our Transformative Climate Communities Program empowers our most pollution-burdened communities to transform their neighborhoods,'' California Strategic Growth Council Executive Director Erin Curtis said.  

According to the governor's office, the Coachella Valley has a well-documented housing crisis, with many households spending more than 30% of their income on rent, and some spending more than 50%.

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