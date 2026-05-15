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Restoration of Palm Springs Plaza Theatre receive award

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New
Published 6:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation just won a prestigious preservation award. As news channel three has reported in-depth, the restoration was a significant project.. balancing the building's historic character with modern technology.

The "California Preservation Foundation" recently presented the award to the foundation for a number of reasons.. including the theater's extensive repairs and energy-efficient fixtures.

J.R. Roberts, the foundation's president, says the award confirms all their hard work was worth it.

"We got down to paint colors. We got down to perfect accuracy, and as you know when you walk in it's 1936, although inside the walls it's 2026," Roberts said.

The theater is now working on adding more restrooms and a museum.

For more on the Plaza Theatre, click here.

Check Out Our Coverage on the Plaza Theatre Restoration:

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