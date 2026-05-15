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Videos appearing to show Palm Springs ICE arrests leave community on edge

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Published 10:26 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Online videos showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detaining people Friday morning in Palm Springs, is leaving some residents scared.

Immigrant rights group, 'IC4IJ,' or the Inland Coalition 4 Immigration Justice, posted several videos to Instagram of officers in 'ICE' vests taking people into custody.

Congressman Raul Ruiz has also come out to condemn the videos, claiming they are depicting ICE activity in the Valley.

According to the 'IC4IJ' group, heavy enforcement was detected in the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park and surrounding areas between 5-6 a.m.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with Congressman Raul Ruiz and local residents on how the increased enforcement is affecting their lives.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information on operations and is waiting to hear back.

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Athena Jreij

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