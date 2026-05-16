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Fatal two vehicle crash under investigation near Costco on Dinah Shore Drive

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Updated
today at 5:19 PM
Published 4:34 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A fatal two vehicle collision is under investigation near Dinah Shore Drive and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert.

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 8:17 a.m. after reports of a crash. When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles with significant collision damage.

Officials say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken into custody without incident.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation, and no additional details have been released at this time.

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Timothy Foster

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