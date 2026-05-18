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Palm Desert Aquatic Center reopens ahead of summer heat

KESQ
By
Published 6:14 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is back open following its soft opening this week, just in time for rising summer temperatures across the Coachella Valley.

City officials say the reopening comes after months of preparation and upgrades to the facility. The center will offer recreational swim time, swim lessons, fitness classes, and other community programs throughout the summer.

Officials also emphasized new safety measures and staff training completed ahead of reopening to prepare for a busy season.

The city says the aquatic center will once again provide families with a safe place to cool off and stay active during the desert heat.

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Dakota Makinen

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