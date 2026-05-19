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Avenue 44 All Weather Bridge opens in Indio

City of Indio
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Published 5:51 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indio is celebrating the official opening of the new Avenue 44 All Weather Bridge, nearly three years after Tropical Storm Hilary washed out the roadway in 2023.

City leaders say the new bridge is designed as a long-term solution to repeated flooding problems along the Coachella Valley storm water channel. The project replaces a roadway that had been damaged multiple times during major storms.

Officials say the bridge will improve traffic flow for daily commuters while providing a safer, more reliable crossing during severe weather events.

The $35 million project was designed with future storms in mind. Engineers say the structure includes upgraded flood protection and stormwater management features intended to keep the roadway open during heavy rain and flooding.

Principal Civil Engineer Donn Uyeno said the project presented several engineering challenges, but lessons learned from Tropical Storm Hilary helped shape the bridge’s final design and safety features.

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Dakota Makinen

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