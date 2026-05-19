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Ciudadanos impulsan jornadas de limpiezas

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Published 11:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).- Un grupo de residentes con iniciativa, están impulsando la realización de limpiezas comunitarias meramente “sociales” y sin involucrar la política, una acción que nace de la necesidad de mejorar las condiciones en las que se encuentra la ciudad, principalmente por la falta de mantenimiento y acumulación de basura.

Eugenio Ramos, uno de los iniciadores, manifestó que esto además atribuye un buen ejemplo para las nuevas generaciones, para que se involucren en acciones que mejoran su entorno y su ciudad.

“Me gusta poner  ese granito, limpiar las áreas donde yo tuve memorias, que tuve que recuerdos y también mis hijos me miran activo y les estoy enseñando a dar también a la comunidad”.

Por su parte el comerciante Carlos Fonseca, invitó a residentes y a quienes alguna vez vivieron en Calexico como el, a que se involucren en la mejora de la ciudad.

La próxima jornada de limpieza se realizará el 19 de junio en la ciudad de Calexico.

Ciudadanos impulsan jornadas de limpiezas

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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