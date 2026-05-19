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Palm Springs to launch arts, culture festival

kesq
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today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:30 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials announced today the launch of a new 12-day arts and culture festival scheduled for next month at venues throughout the city.  

The inaugural XOXO Palm Springs festival will run June 11-22 and feature events at theaters, galleries, boutique hotels, historic landmarks and outdoor venues, according to the city.

City officials said the festival will transform the city into an immersive cultural playground that will feature live music, performances, screenings and culinary experiences among other aspects.  

The city will host a free launch event at 6 p.m. May 28 at the Plaza Theatre, at 128 S. Palm Canyon Dr. The launch event will give attendees a preview of the festival, including live performances by The Flamingo Girls, Sweet Baby J'ai and Mikael Healey.

More information can be found at visitpalmsprings.com/xoxo-palm-springs/.

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