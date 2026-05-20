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Body found in Salton City identified as 34-year-old man; homicide investigation underway

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today at 12:35 PM
Published 12:04 PM

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) Authorities are investigating a homicide after deputies discovered a deceased man in Salton City over the weekend.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday at around 7:42 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who said they may have found a body near Plaza Avenue and Panorama Avenue in Salton City.

When deputies arrived, they located a deceased person and determined the scene appeared suspicious, according to investigators. Authorities secured the area and called in the sheriff’s investigations unit, scientific investigations unit and coroner’s office to take over the case.

The victim was later identified as Pedro Montes Jr., a 34-year-old man from Salton City. Sheriff’s officials said his family has been notified.

Investigators have not released a cause of death or any information on possible suspects. Officials said the investigation remains active and no additional details are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Aguirre with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at (442) 265-2046.

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Garrett Hottle

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