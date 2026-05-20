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Desert Recreation District offering summer programs for Coachella Valley kids

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Published 6:14 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Recreation District is preparing for a busy summer with programs designed to keep kids active and engaged while school is out.

Officials say this year’s offerings include sports, gymnastics, pilates, swimming, and other recreational activities for children of all ages across the Coachella Valley.

District leaders say the programs provide safe and affordable options for families, while also helping working parents find reliable summer activities for their children.

More information about summer programs and registration can be found through the Desert Recreation District.

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Dakota Makinen

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