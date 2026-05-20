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Family speaks out after Palm Springs DACA-recipient detained by ICE

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Updated
today at 10:27 AM
Published 10:12 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The family of 26-year-old William Villa is speaking out after he was detained in Palm Springs last week.

Villa's sister says he was detained on Ramon Road the morning of May 15th and transferred to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

Born in Mexico, Villa is a DACA recipient in the process of renewing his documentation when he was detained, according to his family.

Now, they want to bring attention to his case in hopes of bringing Villa home.

Villa's family is fundraising to cover his legal costs at, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-our-brother-home-vmjy6.

Tune in this evening to hear more from Villa's family as they fight for their brother's release.

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Athena Jreij

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