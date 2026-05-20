Wildfire Leads to Surge of Dogs in One County Shelter, Adopters Needed

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley prompted the evacuation of impounded pets at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, with all of them going to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, which is extremely overcrowded, leading to requests today for the public to consider fostering some of the canines to free up space.

"This is one of the most direct ways a community member can help right now,'' Department of Animal Services Assistant Director Kimberly Youngberg said Wednesday. "Every person who walks through our doors today and takes home a pet is making room for another pet that may desperately need it before the day is over. This is the perfect time, as many people have an extended weekend for the Memorial holiday, so providing a safe haven for a pet in need is a fulfilling way to help right now."

The specific number of animals taken out of the Jurupa Valley facility Tuesday night at the height of the roughly 1,400-acre "Bain Fire" was not provided, but the shelter typically has the most canines of the county's four facilities.

The Department of Animal Services was waiting for the all-clear signal to begin returning the evacuated pets to the shelter, which is located at Van Buren Boulevard and Clay Street, an area that remained under a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday afternoon.

"The department is currently nearing 240% capacity, and space is critically needed now,'' according to an agency statement. "Every home secured today directly creates space for an animal in crisis.''

Those unable to formally adopt were invited to try fostering impounded dogs and cats.

Fostering can be for any length of time a resident prefers, and there is no obligation to adopt. The animals continue to receive free veterinary care provided by the county while a pet is being temporarily housed outside a shelter.

The San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the weekend. It will be closed on Memorial Day.

Last May, the Board of Supervisors approved the ``no kill'' policy, resolving that the county will make it an objective to preserve the lives of a minimum of 90% of all cats and dogs impounded at the county's shelters.

The county's adoption fee waivers, which started last summer, continue, with adopters only asked to pay for canine licenses, which generally run $25 or less for altered pets.