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CHP announces Memorial Day enforcement campaign

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:55 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Memorial Day weekend enforcement campaign focused on seat belt use, reckless driving and impaired driving as heavy holiday travel begins across California.

The CHP's Holiday Enforcement Period will run from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, with officers conducting targeted patrols on highways and local roads statewide.

"Wearing a seat belt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to save lives,'' CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. "Crashes are unpredictable, and taking a moment to buckle up before every trip can mean the difference between life and death."

According to the CHP, preliminary 2024 and 2025 data show more than 13,000 crashes statewide involved an unrestrained occupant, resulting in more than 1,300 fatalities.

During last year's Memorial Day enforcement period, CHP officers investigated 22 fatal crashes within the agency's jurisdiction. Of the 21 vehicle occupants killed, nine were not wearing seat belts, according to the agency.

The CHP said officers also made more than 1,100 DUI arrests during last year's Memorial Day enforcement effort.   

Officials also reminded drivers about California's child passenger safety laws and urged parents to ensure children are secured in the proper car seat or booster seat.

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