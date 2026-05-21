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Fire concerns grow near homeless encampments in valley washes

KESQ
By
Published 10:36 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures climb across the Coachella Valley, fire officials are warning about the growing risk of brush fires near homeless encampments in washes and open desert areas.

Dry vegetation, extreme heat, and windy conditions can quickly spread flames from campfires, cooking equipment, or other heat sources. Officials say many wash areas contain trash and other flammable materials that increase the danger.

Residents living near some encampments say they worry about fires spreading into nearby neighborhoods during the summer months.

Cities across the valley have increased cleanup efforts and are working with homeless outreach teams to reduce fire risks while connecting unhoused residents with services and shelter options.

Officials urge residents to report smoke or illegal fires immediately as the region enters peak fire season.

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Timothy Foster

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