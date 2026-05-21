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Palm Springs airport joins national program to combat human trafficking

KESQ
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New
Published 5:41 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs International Airport has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to combat human trafficking through a national program, officials announced today.   

PSP has voluntarily joined the Blue Lightning Initiative, a national program focused on preventing human trafficking across the transportation system, where airport employees and partners will receive training to recognize potential indicators of human trafficking and will allow them to report tips directly to federal law enforcement.   

"At PSP, safety is more than a responsibility, it's out top priority,'' PSP Interim Executive Director of Aviation Victoria Carpenter said in a statement. "By equipping our team with even more tools to protect travelers and our community, passengers can feel confident knowing PSP is committed to keeping them safe."  

"Airports are the front lines of the aviation sector, and their employees are uniquely positioned to recognize and respond to potential indicators of human trafficking,'' said Julie Abraham, director of the Office of International Transportation and Trade.

Airport officials said messages will be shown throughout the terminal to encourage travelers to remain vigilant of suspicious behavior.   

The initiative is part of the DHS Blue Campaign and is led by DHS and the U.S. Department of Transportation.   

"The Blue Light Initiative empowers frontline transportation professionals with the knowledge and tools to identify warning signs and safely report concerns,'' Acting Deputy Assistant Director of the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking Tasha Reid Hippolyte said in a statement.

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