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Residential structure fire contained near Thermal

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
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Published 1:24 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A residential fire that broke out today near Thermal was contained and no injuries were reported.   

The blaze was reported at 9:43 a.m. Thursday at Martinez Road and Polk Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The agency said firefighters responded to reports of black smoke coming from a residence in the community of Martinez, which sits on the land of the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, and arriving crews encountered a single-story structure fully involved with fire.

Five engines, one patrol, one dozer and one water tender responded to assist in dousing the flames. The fire was contained at 10:09 a.m., officials said.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene for an additional four hours for mop-up work.  

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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