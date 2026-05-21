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Riverside County officials urge water safety as temperatures increase

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/22/2021
BuzzFarmers / Flickr
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/22/2021
By
New
Published 6:01 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) As Memorial Day approaches, we see an increase in water activities. County health officials have teamed up to remind public about water safety to prevent drownings especially in young children.

Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington said, “Drowning can happen quickly and quietly, and many tragedies can be prevented with the right safety steps. That is why First 5 Riverside County helps families access swim lessons across the county, including self-rescue lessons for babies as young as six months old. We want every child to enjoy the water safely, build confidence, and return home safe after every swim.”   

California Department of Public Health data shows that 430 recorded emergency department visits for drowning injuries among children under the age of 18 in Riverside County. Nearly 84% of those incidents involving children under the age of 5 between 2020 and 2024.

Riverside University Health Services recommends enrolling children in swim lessons with certified instructor and getting trained in CPR.

Eastern Coachella Valley residents are encouraged to check out the Mecca Splash Water Safety Fair from 4-7 p.m. on June 12 at the Mecca Community Center for valuable information on water safety. Admission is free. 

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Isabella Carballoso

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