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Rough Road: Drivers raise safety concerns

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today at 12:38 AM
Published 5:00 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A heavily traveled stretch of Ramon Road between Palm Springs and Cathedral City is drawing renewed complaints from drivers who say worsening potholes and broken pavement are creating dangerous driving conditions.

The problem area stretches between Lawrence Crossley Road and Landau Boulevard, where motorists say the road has deteriorated over several years and continues to get worse.

Business owners and commuters in the area say the rough pavement is more than just frustrating — they believe it poses a serious safety risk.

Redd Aimes, manager of Devon Self Storage along Ramon Road, says loose gravel and uneven pavement have created hazardous conditions for drivers entering and leaving nearby businesses.

“Trying to get out is sometimes hard because there’s no traction due to the gravel from the road, so personally I clean this up so we can leave safely,” Aimes said. “I can sit in my office and watch 10 accidents that might happen and see one or two a day."

Residents and drivers say they want long-term repairs and clearer communication from local agencies about when improvements will be made.

News Channel 3’s Luis Avila is taking those concerns directly to city officials to find out what is being done to address the deteriorating roadway and when drivers can expect repairs.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. for the special report.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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