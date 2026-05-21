Mary Pickford Theater owner challenges SCE back-bill tied to billing issue

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) The owner of Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City is challenging a Southern California Edison back-bill after state records say a utility billing issue went uncorrected for more than two years.

Daimon Rubio, president of D’Place Entertainment, told News Channel 3 he was blindsided after receiving what he described as a surprise bill tied to years of billing corrections.

“It was quite a shock,” Rubio said. “No notice whatsoever.”

Records reviewed by News Channel 3 show a February Southern California Edison bill for Kick Back Cinemas LLC listed a balance of nearly $60,000 connected to the Mary Pickford Theater account.

According to a California Public Utilities Commission review, Southern California Edison determined the charges stemmed from a “system defect” that failed to bill certain Non-Bypassable Charges, or NBCs, from February 2023 through September 2025. The CPUC says the issue was later corrected and the charges were rebilled under Rule 17, which governs billing adjustments.

The CPUC review states SCE determined the charges themselves were valid under applicable tariffs and did not warrant forgiveness. The agency later found SCE was not in violation of CPUC rules or regulations.

Rubio argues the issue created an unfair burden for businesses trying to make decisions based on operating costs.

“If I don’t know my correct inputs, how am I supposed to be able to charge the correct price?” Rubio told News Channel 3.

Rubio said movie theaters have already faced significant challenges in recent years, including lower attendance and rising costs following the pandemic. He said unexpected charges can create added pressure for businesses already operating on tight margins.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Southern California Edison with questions, including what caused the billing issue, whether other businesses may have been affected and whether any changes have been made to prevent similar problems in the future.

Tune into News Channel 3 tonight at 6pm for the full story.