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Detienen a un estudiante por pelea en De Anza Jr High School

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, Ca (KYMA).- Una brutal pelea se registró la mañana de este miércoles, en De Anza Junionr High School, en un vídeo que fue replicado por estudiantes y padres de familia, se observa a dos jóvenes, uno de ellos golpea en repetidas ocasiones a otro menor, que de acuerdo a fuentes oficiales fue trasladado a el hospital de El Centro.

La policía, confirmó que un joven fue detenido, de acuerdo al teniente Miguel Carbajal, el aseguramiento se dio cuando el oficial de recursos se encontraba en la zona.

“Se identificó a una víctima: un menor de edad que había sufrido lesiones durante el altercado. Este menor fue trasladado posteriormente a un hospital local para recibir tratamiento. Durante la investigación se identificó al sospechoso del caso, que es otro menor de edad. Tras ser identificado y localizado, el menor fue imputado y fichado en el centro de detención de menores.” dijo el teniente.

Por su parte el distrito escolar, confirmó que tan solo en una semana se han registrado tres detenciones de jóvenes por protagonizar peleas, ya que de acuerdo a los mismos padres de familia, se han registrado otras más donde incluso mujeres son golpeadas.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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