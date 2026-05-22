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Protestan trabajadores de la ciudad de Calexico por falta de contrato

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).- Dos grupos diferentes de trabajadores de la ciudad, que acumulan a 68 empleados entre administrativos, auxiliares y trabajadores del agua, protestaron la noche del miércoles en el concilio de Calexico. Con mantas y gritos de justicia piden no solo mejor su condiciones laborales y salarios, sino renovar un contrato laboral que desde hace un año se venció.

“Estamos expresando que queremos que los den a la economía está muy mal que nos den algo que nos pueda mantener al empleado de su familia lo que nos ofrece no es nos quieren dar un pago nomás dar un cheque no es algo que va que va a ir a nuestra pensión” dijo Martha Gómez, representante de la agrupación.

De acuerdo a los trabajadores, continuarán protestando en las sesiones del concilio, aunque hasta el momento no se analizan paros laborales ni otras protestas además de esta.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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