Riverside County’s jobless rate drops further following payroll gains
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The unemployment rate in Riverside County fell below 5% last month as payroll gains far exceeded losses throughout the regional economy, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.
The countywide jobless rate in April, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.9%, compared to 5.1% in March.
According to figures, the April rate equaled the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment also stood at 4.9%.
The latest EDD estimates indicated that Cherry Valley had the highest unemployment rate within the county during April at 9.1%, followed by Blythe at 9%, Coachella at 7.3%, Rancho Mirage at 7.2% and March Air Reserve Base at 7%.
The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties -- the Inland Empire -- was also 4.9%, down from 5% in March, the EDD said.
Bi-county data indicated that payrolls expanded by the widest margin in healthcare services, where 2,600 positions were added in April.
Additional gains were recorded in the construction, hospitality, professional business services and public sectors, which altogether grew an aggregate 5,200 positions, figures showed. Miscellaneous unclassified
industries also posted an increase of 100 jobs.
Payrolls declined by the largest amount in the broad category designated trade, transportation and utilities, where an estimated 1,400 jobs were lost in April. The other drops were recorded in the agricultural and information technology sectors, which sank by a total 400 positions, according to EDD.
The financial services and mining sectors were unchanged.
The statewide non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 5%.