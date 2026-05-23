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Colocan altar en McDonald’s por trabajadora que murió

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Cerca de 80 trabajadores de McDonald’s se encuentran de luto, Maria Elena, quién por 35 años trabajo en esta sucursal murió hace cerca de una semana de forma repentina, la describen como una gran compañera, positiva, además de que tenía una gran calidad de servicio a sus compañeros y los mismos clientes, por ello colocaron un altar en el lobby donde con flores y sus postres favoritos, recuerdan y honran su memoria.

“Llegamos, vemos el lobby y pues no está ella nos duele mucho este, pero pues ya sabemos que está descansando es que fue de repente ella estaba muy bien nunca se quejó de nada” dijo Jaquelín Bernal, con los ojos cristalizados por el recuerdo de su compañera.

No solo son trabajadores que eran su segunda familia, sino también los clientes, generaciones enteras que crecieron con ella y de ambas fronteras las que platicaban y fueron parte de su vocación de servicio en esta sucursal.

Aún los servicios funerarios no son anunciados, pero este altar continuará en el restaurante para que clientes, familiares y amigos acudan a rendirle homenaje.

Colocan altar en McDonals por trabajadora que murio

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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