Memorial Day crowds fill Downtown Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Memorial Day weekend brought large crowds to Palm Springs, with visitors packing restaurants, hotels, and local businesses during one of the Coachella Valley’s busiest tourism weekends before summer temperatures arrive.

According to AAA, more than 44 million people were expected to travel nationwide over the holiday weekend. California is expected to see some of the highest travel totals in the country, with many Southern Californians heading to resort destinations like Palm Springs.

Downtown Palm Springs remained busy throughout the weekend, with tourists walking along Palm Canyon Drive, dining at restaurants, and enjoying the warm weather.

Local business owners say the holiday weekend continues to provide an important economic boost before the slower summer season begins.

At Lulu California Bistro, owner Jerry Keller said the weekend drew strong crowds, with visitors arriving from across California and the country. He also said Memorial Day weekend is an important time for both tourism and reflection.

Keller said the restaurant saw steady activity and described the holiday crowd as one of the strongest in recent memory, noting the significance of the weekend in honoring military service members while also bringing the community together.

Visitors from across the country spent the weekend enjoying Palm Springs attractions, restaurants, and poolside weather.

A visitor from New Orleans said it was their first time in Palm Springs and described the experience as enjoyable while traveling with friends and taking in the desert atmosphere.

Local resident and actress Joyce Bulifant said Memorial Day is an important time for families to come together and recognize the sacrifices made by military service members.

Businesses across downtown Palm Springs say they expect strong crowds to continue through Memorial Day as visitors take advantage of one of the final major holiday weekends before triple-digit temperatures settle into the Coachella Valley.