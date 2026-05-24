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UDPATE: 20-year-old arrested for crash that resulted in Indio, La Quinta power outage

MGN
By
Updated
today at 5:14 PM
Published 2:56 PM

UPDATE 5/24 5 p.m.:

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – A 20-year-old man was arrested for a crash into a power pole and fire hydrant Sunday afternoon.

Indio Police say the driver was arrested for a possible DUI and had minor injuries.

The crash cut off power to 8,568 meters around 12:30 p.m., according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

IID says all power has since been restored to the impacted areas.

5/24 3 p.m.:

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – IID is reporting an unplanned outage impacting residents and businesses in Indio an La Quinta Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the outage was caused by a car crash into a pole and fire hydrant around 12:30 p.m. at the 81500 block of Ave 48 and 47900 block of Calle Diamante in Indio.

The Imperial Irrigation District shut off water in the nearby areas.

The outage was first reported at 12:30 p.m. affecting properties as far north as Miles Avenue and Jefferson Street, and as far south as Madison Street and Airport Boulevard.

IID has not released the total number of properties being impacted by the outage.

They say crews are currently working to restore service, but an estimated time for the completion of repairs has not been confirmed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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