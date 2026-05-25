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Average Riverside County gas price at second-highest Memorial Day amount

MGN
By
Published 2:41 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was at its second-highest amount for a Memorial Day today, $6.007, 2.4 cents less than the record $6.031 set in 2022.   

The near record is the result of the $1.452 increase since the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28. It was at its lowest amount for a Memorial Day since 2021 last year, $4.652.

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The record was caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier in 2022. This year is the second time it has been above $6 on Memorial Day.   

The average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day Monday, decreasing a half-cent to $6.007, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 5.6 cents over the past five days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is 6.1 cents less than one week ago, but 14.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.351 higher than a year ago.   

The national average price was also at its second-highest amount for a Memorial Day, $4.507, 11.2 cents less than the record $4.619 set in 2022. It dropped eight-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.507, eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, but 42.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.326 higher than one year ago.   

The national average price has risen $1.525 since the attack on Iran, moving within 50.9 cents of the record $5.016 set June 14, 2022.

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